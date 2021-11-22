ATLANTA (CBS46) — Thanksgiving events across the metro area on Monday were helping make sure all families felt loved and not forgotten.
“Thank y’all so much,” said one woman receiving food from an event at the YMCA in East Lake.
Providing meals for those in need.
“Five kids out of ten go to school without food. We need it more now than ever,” said Dorothy Rose, program director for the Marcell Anderson Foundation.
Across metro #Atlanta the community is in the giving spirit to make sure everyone has a happy #Thanksgiving2021. @SHAQ "I rather these families have a better Thanksgiving than me." Full list of Thanksgiving food giveaways https://t.co/EvpsmLE1YN @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/rGqRJMR0LQ— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) November 22, 2021
October numbers from the Department of Labor show the cost of meat, poultry, fish and eggs is nearly 20% higher compared to in October 2019 thanks to the pandemic.
“We’ve been feeling it and had it not been for programs such as this, we would really be in a worse situation,” said a woman receiving food at an event in the City of South Fulton.
Fruits and vegetables, cereal, and dairy to are six to seven percent more expensive.
“We want people to enjoy their holidays and if there’s anything we can do to lighten that load, we want to make sure we do that,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick LaBat.
Everyone organizing events more than willing to show the giving spirit.
“Someone asked what I eat at Thanksgiving and for the past ten years, I just eat turkey sandwiches on Thanksgiving. I'd rather these families have a better Thanksgiving than me,” said NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.
The events provided not just sustenance but also inspiration.
“Ever since I’ve been living in this area, including this YMCA [East Lake], they have been great and awesome in supporting the community and you know they never ask for nothing else in return. And it inspires me as a parent, as a neighbor, as a friend, as a person in the world, to do the same thing,” said a man receiving food from an event at the YMCA in East Lake.
