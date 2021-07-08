ATLANTA (CBS46) – “Girl, you're looking good -- why don't you vax that thang up? You's a handsome young brother -- why don't you vax that thang up?"
A popular dating app for Black singles, BLK Dating, is using a remake of a rap classic to urge users to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia-X turned the hit ‘Back that thang up’ into ‘Vax that thang up.’ The catchy song is going viral online. It comes as COVID-19 has disproportionately affected communities of color.
BLK says the goal is to entertain and encourage more young, Black adults to get vaccinated.
Watch the full video:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.