ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) Two juveniles are in hot water after crashing their vehicle into a Chick-fil-A location while allegedly fleeing police.
According to Athens-Clarke Police, an officer with the department ran the license tag of a vehicle and it came back as stolen.
A chase began and when the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the juvenile driver crashed into the Chick-fil-A on Alp Street.
The juvenile girl was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice while the young male driver was taken into police custody.
The restaurant sustained significant damage.
No injuries were reported.
The front lobby of my job Chick-fil-A on Alps Rd here in Athens Ga 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GkpLzXwGpi— Vic (@ItsVictorEdwins) May 28, 2019
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.