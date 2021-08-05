ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Authorities are investigating two separate incidents of vehicle break-ins around Atlanta, in both cases police officers being cited as the victims.
On July 17, investigators responded to a scene on E. Andrews Dr. after off-duty DeKalb County Police Officer Louis-Charles found his car broken into. Officer Louis-Charles parked his vehicle around 11:55 p.m., returning around 3:00 a.m. the next morning, at which time he discovered his front passenger-side window broken and his service weapon and its case stolen.
Responding officers were unable to make contact with anyone at the scene that could have given them access to security footage from nearby cameras.
Investigators managed to find three sets of fingerprints on the vehicle, one set from the victim and two sets from potential suspects.
Officer Louis-Charles made contact with the Department of Homeland Security regarding his stolen service weapon, which had been stored under the driver's seat of his car.
Weeks later, on August 2, another local police officer fell victim to a similar incident, wherein a number of weapons and other items were stolen from his vehicle.
Investigators responded to a Publix on the 2000 block of Howell Mill Rd. after Officer Roach reported that items had been stolen from his trunk, which included tactical gear, a rifle bag, an AR-15 rifle, a Smith and Wesson CS9 9mm handgun, and an Army bag. The stolen tactical gear included a vest, gas mask, and helmet, while Officer Roach's stolen bags included multiple rifle magazines, ticket books, administrative paperwork, and a fingerprint kit.
Surveillance footage viewed at the scene showed a dark color SUV approach from Collier Rd., which then circled the Publix parking lot before backing in next to Officer Roach's vehicle. A suspect exit the vehicle, popped the lock on the trunk of Officer Roach's car, and stole the items before jumping back into the SUV and making a right turn onto Collier Rd. around 10:26 p.m.
Officer Roach noticed the items had been stolen when he went to put something in his trunk around 10:50 p.m.
Other surveillance cameras were nearby, but it is unclear if those cameras were able to capture footage of the suspect's vehicle. Technicians on the scene reported that they were unable to obtain any latent prints from Officer Roach's vehicle due to the rain.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.