ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Traffic was brought to a slow crawl Wednesday morning after a vehicle collided into a pedestrian near the ramp entrance of I-75 North and I-285 West leaving one person dead.
Clayton County police responded to the scene shortly after 4 a.m.
Details are limited at this time. An investigation is going.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.