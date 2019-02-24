ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A collision at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Campcreek Parkway left one person dead early Sunday evening.
City of South Fulton Police say one vehicle was driving eastbound on Campbellton while the other vehicle traveled westbound on the same road. As the vehicles reached the intersection a collision occurred.
The deceased driver succumb to injuries at the scene. The status of the second driver was not immediately known.
