ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a vehicle into an apartment building which left a woman injured.
According to police, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a vehicle crashed into a building. Officers arrived at and learned the driver left the scene early.
The accident happened at the Magnolia Park Apartments located at the 800 block of Magnolia Way in northeast Atlanta. Police responded to the apartment just before 3:00 a.m.
Police said a woman was inside of her home with two children when the accident happened.
The children were not injured and the woman inside of the apartment minor injuries to her knee, police said.
Police said they located a SUV nearby with extensive front-end damage, however, there was no forensic evidence indicating the SUV was involved in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
