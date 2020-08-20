DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash involving two semi tractor trailers is blocking several of the westbound lanes of I-285 in DeKalb County and it could be hours before the roadway fully reopens.
The crash is near the intersection with Ashford Dunwoody Road and three lanes remain blocked. It's unclear if any injuries have been sustained. The crash has caused oil to spill from one of the trucks and onto the road.
There's also a vehicle fire a short distance away on the westbound lanes of I-285. Three lanes are blocked as crews work to clear that scene and GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until 11 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
WATCH: LIVE CAM from scene
5 AM - TRAFFIC ALERT - All lanes blocked again on I-285 WB at Ashford-Dunwoody in Sandy Springs due to big rig fire. Tracking it on @cbs46 this morning. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/OuWDxqjD7R— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) August 20, 2020
