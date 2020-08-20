DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Several westbound lanes on I-285 in DeKalb County were blocked early Thursday morning after a crash involving two semi tractor trailers.
The crash happened near the intersection with Ashford Dunwoody and caused oil to spill from one of the trucks and onto the road. It's unclear if any injuries were sustained.
That incident is believed to have caused another crash a short distance away that snarled traffic for hours. No word on injuries in that crash.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
5 AM - TRAFFIC ALERT - All lanes blocked again on I-285 WB at Ashford-Dunwoody in Sandy Springs due to big rig fire. Tracking it on @cbs46 this morning. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/OuWDxqjD7R— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) August 20, 2020
