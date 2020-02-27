CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A vehicle fire has all lanes blocked on southbound I-75 at Tara Boulevard. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
Vehicle fire shuts down I-75 in Clayton County
- Angelina Velasquez
