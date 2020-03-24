Source: GDOT
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A vehicle fire has forced the closure of NB I-285 at Lavista Road in DeKalb County.

An additional lane is also shut down on SB I-285.

It's unclear what caused the crash or the amount of vehicles involved but GDOT says the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until at least 10:15 a.m.

Traffic is at a standstill on the interstate. The backup stretches past the interchange with Stone Mountain Freeway.

No word on injuries.

CBS46 is working to gather additional information.

