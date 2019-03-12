Henry County, GA (CBS46) A vehicle fire forced the closure of all northbound lanes along I-75 in Henry County but the roadway has since reopened.
The incident was near the intersection with Jodeco Road.
No word on what started the fire or if any injuries have been sustained.
The roadway reopened around 7 a.m.
