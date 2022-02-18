ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a crash near Howell Mill Road and Beck Street.
There are road closures in place and surrounding businesses are being evacuated because the vehicle struck a gas meter.
Happening now: @cbs46 https://t.co/amWxXhQz5e pic.twitter.com/Y4aOGLJLS3— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) February 18, 2022
The Atlanta Plice Department is also on scene. Drivers should avoid the area.
All lanes blocked on Howell Mill Rd while @Atlanta_Police and @ATLFireRescue investigate what caused a car to drive into the Buckhead Primary Care Clinic on Howell Mill Rd near I-75. #atltraffic #developing #BreakingNews @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/NWKbF31KgI— Chopper46 (@Chopper_CBS46) February 18, 2022
