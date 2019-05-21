DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) It's shocking footage that has to be seen to be believed, a demolition derby between two cars on the front yards of family homes, where kids play most days.
In the footage two cars go on a rampage smashing into each other multiple times, only feet from houses and a family. Along with neighbors, CBS46 was able to track down the company, Pro Cutters Lawnscape, whose logo appears on a truck involved in the derby.
CBS46 confronted them about the reckless incident and showed them footage captured on a neighbors doorbell camera.
"This is my first time seeing that and hearing about it," said Arturo McFarlane, head of security at Pro Cutters Lawnscape. "I don't recognize the vehicle. I mean the emblem is our emblem, obviously.”
The company has a large fleet of cars and over 80 employees.
When asked if any cars were in for repair or if any had recently been damaged McFarlane said none currently had been damaged or were in the auto shop.
CBS46 explained how close the cars came to a family and to homes, McFarlane was shocked.
"That's reckless, I mean that's right in front of somebody's yard, I mean that's dangerous, and that's not what we stand for here. We have to do an investigation to find out who it is."
McFarlane said he would investigate the incident and wanted to make things right with the community who have been affected by the horrible ordeal.
CBS46 is still waiting to hear from the DeKalb County Police Department about where they are in their investigation into the incident.
