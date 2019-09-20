HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL. (CBS46) The first sentence in the Facebook post by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office says it all.
The department posted "The law says you are supposed to give bicycles three feet of clearance, but it means when you are passing them on the left, not in the grass like you're the 1987 version of Dale Earnhardt or something."
It definitely looked like Earnhardt going for the checkered flag after a truck approached two bicyclists and then sped around them on the grassy median of a Florida roadway.
It's unclear if alcohol had anything to do with the questionable maneuver.
Check out the video in the Facebook post below (Can't see the video? click here)
(0) comments
