ATLANTA (CBS46)—If your vehicle registration was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are wanted to put out a reminder that time is running out on the extension.
According to a statement from the Georgia Department of Revenue, the registration deadline for people who received an extension is Monday, June 15, 2020.
The registrations that were extended were for people whose registration was set to expire between March 16, 2020 and June 14, 2020.
Registrations that expire on June 15, 2020, or after, renewals are due as normal.
Registration that expired before March 16, 2020 did not qualify for the extension, and the extension applied to all annual registrations including: personal passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, vehicles registered in the International Registration Plan (IRP), and Temporary Operating Permits (TOPs) issued at the time of a vehicle purchase.
"This extended deadline gave Georgians more time to register a new vehicle or renew current vehicle registrations due to COVID-19. However, now that county tag offices are open to the public, it is time to go back to the standard process," stated Revenue Commissioner David Curry.
To help lessen the spread of COVID-19, Georgians are encouraged to register online at https://eservices.drives.ga.gov/_/
