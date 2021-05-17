ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting in midtown Atlanta sent one person to the hospital early Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 3:52 p.m. near Atlantic Station on Market Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man was reported alert, conscious and breathing.
At this time, investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, officials told CBS46 News.
Very limited details are available at this this time; stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
APD investigating shooting near 17th & Village Street. Witness in another car tells me she was at the stoplight in front of this Mercedes when a passenger in a black car drove up and started shooting at the person inside. She believes the person who was shot at ran away. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/x6zuQHMaas— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) May 17, 2021
