Police investigate shooting in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting in midtown Atlanta sent one person to the hospital early Monday afternoon. 

The shooting happened around 3:52 p.m. near Atlantic Station on Market Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man was reported alert, conscious and breathing.

Breaking News: Vehicle riddled with bullets after targeted by another vehicle

At this time, investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, officials told CBS46 News. 

Very limited details are available at this this time; stay with CBS46 News as this story develops. 

