Police are investigating what led to a driver crashing into a local fast-food restaurant in southeast Atlanta early Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Church's Chicken on Moreland Avenue around noon.
This is a developing story, and authorities have not yet released further information at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.