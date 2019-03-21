East Point, GA (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what caused a driver to smash into the side of a Family Dollar location in East Point early Thursday morning.
The crash happened at the store, located on the 4000 block of Washington Road.
It's unclear if the driver sustained any injuries.
No word on charges at this time.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
