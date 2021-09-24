ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A child has been found safe after a vehicle was stolen at a Buckhead shopping center Friday afternoon.
Reports say that the victim had left the vehicle running with a child in the backseat on the 2900 block of Peachtree Road when an unknown man suddenly jumped in and stole the vehicle.
Police recovered the vehicle abandoned nearby, reporting that the child was still inside and appeared unharmed.
Atlanta Police announced during a press conference on Thursday that keys are left in half of stolen vehicles in the Atlanta area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
