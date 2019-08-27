DeKalb (CBS46)--DeKalb County Police are investigating after a three-year-old boy was found inside a stolen vehicle Monday night.
The vehicle theft happened at the QuikTrip on Panola Rd in DeKalb County, around 11:30 p.m.
Police said the child’s mom left the child inside of the vehicle with the engine running while she went inside of the QuikTrip to buy some items.
Moments later, two men hoped inside of the vehicle and drove it away from the QuikTrip with the boy still inside, police said.
The child’s mom then flagged down a nearby officer patrolling the area.
Just after midnight, at the Arbor Crossing Apartments in Lithonia, a DeKalb County officer spotted the vehicle and child.
Police said the child was not hurt.
Officers did not have a description of the suspects.
Police charged the mother with creating a hazardous and dangerous condition and leaving an unattended vehicle with a child inside. All of the charges are misdemeanors, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
