DeKalb (CBS46)-- Police are looking for the person or persons who stole a vehicle with a 3-year-old child inside while the mother ran into a Quick Trip gas station.
Dekalb County Police Department investigators said it happened late Monday night at the QT on Panola Road in Stonecrest.
The mother told officers she left her engine running to quickly run into the store.
Police said someone jumped then into the vehicle and took off.
“Wow, that’s terrible,” said Israel Humphry, a driver. “I wouldn’t do anything like that. It’s dangerous. (There are) all types of people in the world."
Officers searched for the child and vehicle and eventually found both in the parking lot of the Arbor Crossing Apartments less than three miles away.
CBS46 was there as the mother was reunited with her son.
The mother faces a child neglect misdemeanor charge.
(1) comment
With all the hot car deaths and car jackings going on I am glad the police are charging the mother for leaving her child in the vehicle, especially with the motor running
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.