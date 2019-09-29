UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) – A manhunt is underway for a person who allegedly stole an unattended car with a one-year-old child inside.
The abducted child was last seen wearing a blue jean jumpsuit and a white t-shirt.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at a Shell gas station at 5022 Roosevelt Highway.
Police said the suspect is a black male with dreadlocks who was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. He is driving a stolen 2019 Kia Sorrento bearing Georgia plate CKK6936.
Anyone with information should call 911 or Detective Nelson at 770-964-1333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.