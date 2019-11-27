ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta police are searching for the vandals who broke into several vehicles early Wednesday morning in southwest Atlanta.
The car break-ins happened at Abernathy Towers, a senior living facility, located on Oglethrope Avenue.
Atlanta police responded to the call just before 2 a.m.
A man who lives at the facility said this is the fourth time his vehicle was broken into.
He said he would like the facility to improve lighting or increase security in the area.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.