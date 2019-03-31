MABLETON. Ga. (CBS46) A deadly collision on Veterans Memorial Highway claimed the life of one person on Sunday evening.
Just before 5:30 p.m. Cobb County Police responded to the 800 block of Veterans Memorial Highway where the wreckage to two vehicles could be seen.
According to police, both vehicles were traveling westbound when one of the vehicles made a lane change, resulting in the collision. The momentum of the collision forced one vehicle to leave the roadway, overturn and strike a building. That driver died at the scene.
The second victim was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.