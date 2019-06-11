ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) As many as three vehicles and two units were struck during an overnight shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex.
The shootings happened early Tuesday morning at the complex on the 300 block of Thomasville Boulevard.
No word on what prompted the shootings but police say no injuries were sustained.
It's unclear if police have any suspects in custody.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.