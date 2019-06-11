Shooting at apartment complex in SE Atlanta
Shooting at apartment complex in SE Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) As many as three vehicles and two units were struck during an overnight shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex.

The shootings happened early Tuesday morning at the complex on the 300 block of Thomasville Boulevard.

No word on what prompted the shootings but police say no injuries were sustained.

It's unclear if police have any suspects in custody.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

