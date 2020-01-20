76 vehicles vandalized at Beltline apartment in one morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is working to get results for tenants who said 76 vehicles were vandalized early Monday morning.
All 76 were inside the parking structure of an apartment complex right along the Beltline.
It’s one of the most sought-after locations in all of Metro Atlanta.
“We’re at Edge on the Beltline Apartments. It straddles the Beltline,” Kerry Hatcher explained.
Well let’s just say there’s trouble in this Beltline paradise.
“A group of people came through and vandalized at least 76 vehicles here in the parking deck,” Kerry Hatcher told CBS46's Trason Bragg. “It’s very odd and strange some people had multiple windows broken,” Hatcher added.
Kerry Hatcher is one of the many residents who’s walk to the car Monday morning wasn’t as pleasant as usual.
“It’s sort of an invasion of our like safety feeling,” Hatcher explained.
Unfortunately, he says this is a growing trend. Four apartments were broken into on the same night in this past December. Hatcher said the problems began after Connor Group, the new management company, took over.
“Security issues like doors, the latch is not functioning. The gate to get into the parking structure has been left open,” Hatcher said.
He added that the company downsized to one security guard, and that resident complaints go ignored. However after the Jan. 20 vandalism-apocalypse, residents received an email reminding them to “please remember to lock your car doors.”
“It’s just not an acceptable response,” said Hatcher.
CBS46 reached out to property management with Hatcher's complaints. In less than an hour we got results in the form of a statement that said property management would be adding additional security cameras to the parking structure, an additional security officer on site 24/7 and increased patrols by the Atlanta Police Department.
As for the suspects, they have yet to be caught.
