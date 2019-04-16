ATLANTA (CBS46) – A teenager involved in a deadly drag racing crash in Cobb County now faces multiple charges including reckless driving and first-degree vehicular homicide.
George Cambi, 19, of Austell, turned himself in Monday; the same day the Cobb County Magistrate’s Office issued an arrest warrant for him on charges including: reckless driving, racing, two counts of 1st degree vehicular homicide, and 2nd degree cruelty to children.
According to Cobb County Police, Cambi was driving an Infiniti G35 around 4:45 a.m. on April 7 when he crashed into a Toyota Yaris. Witnesses told police the Infiniti was racing another vehicle on Floyd Road when the crash happened near the intersection with Bates Drive.
Police said James Wheeler, 31, of Acworth and Douglas Duff Jr, 35, of Mableton were both in the Yaris and died in the crash.
Cobb County Police identified a silver or gray 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer as the car Cambi was allegedly racing. The Trailblazer allegedly had silver wheels up front and black wheels in the back along with dark tinted windows, a black hood, and a loud exhaust. Police asked if you have any information on the vehicle, seen below, to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
