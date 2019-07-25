DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) – A family of nine is stuck in a tangled web woven by an infestation of venomous spiders and are asking for help ridding the home of the unwanted guests.
Homeowner Nicole Photianos said her house in Dallas is infested with brown recluses. She said the spiders had been living in the walls until black mold was discovered. While that was being repaired, Photianos said the home was vacant and conditions were perfect for the spiders to come out and migrate through the home.
For the last year, the homeowner and her family have been dealing with the spiders and trying to avoid them. Photianos said the family was finally able to get a company to put together a treatment plan, but it won't come cheaply.
Photianos said the fumigation will set the family back $13,000. And even if they manage to find the means to pay for it, they must wait until October to ensure its success because of the spiders’ reproductive cycle.
“We have to wait until all of the eggs are hatched and they start to settle down for the winter in order to kill them all,” Photianos said.
She said while the spiders are a big problem, it's also led to the family being split apart. Photianos said her children are living with different relatives because no one could take in all seven kids.
“We moved the kids out in May and part of the reason my husband and I are still living here because we have three dogs to care for,” she said. The issue has taken a financial and emotional toll on this family.
Photianos told CBS46.com she and her husband must go to relatives’ homes to visit their kids several times a week.
“We just want to be together. The kids are hurting. It’s gut-wrenching. They are always crying when we have to leave,” she said.
With the start of a new school year approaching, the Photianos’ are faced with another problem. They must find a temporary place to live so the family can be together while they wait for the home to be fumigated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the brown recluse's venom causes severe lesions and destroys skin tissue. The skin necrosis caused by the bites requires medical attention.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the fumigation and help with the family’s extra living expenses.
