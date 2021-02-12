The CDC urged schools on Friday to reopen; but improving ventilation in classrooms to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 was not a top priority and officials said it should not hold schools back from reopening.
“Ventilation is a much more important topic than it was a couple of months ago when people didn’t know that,” Harvard University Professor Dr. David Edwards said.
Dr. David Edwards believes proper ventilation is important. He said research shows that Coronavirus can spread as much as 16-feet in the air. A classroom simulation from the University of Minnesota shows how the spread of the virus is significantly cut down in an exposed room just by placing ventilation near a teacher.
“Most of the particles that are coming out of your airways are less than a micron in size so they’re not effectively filtered by masks and they can travel for a very, very long way,” Edwards said.
The CDC’s scientific data also shows schools can reopen prior to all teachers being vaccinated. That doesn’t sit well with some teachers in Cobb County, where they just announced the option of virtual learning for next school year.
“We’re out here to let the county know that we believe they’ve taken some shortcuts on some of the safety protocols that are in place, Cobb County school teacher Gregory George said.
The CDC’s five key mitigation measures for safely reopening schools include, wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, cleaning facilities and contact tracing. Officials went so far as to say that the science shows there is a greater spread of COVID-19 in communities where schools remain closed.
