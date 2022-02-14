Verizon outage

A screenshot of Verizon's outage map as of 5 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2022.
ATLANTA (WTOC/CBS46) - Verizon customers across Georgia are experiencing service issues.
 
According to the company, Verizon is aware of network disruptions impacting people in parts of Georgia.
 
The company said it is currently working to resolve the issue.
 
Click here to check the Verizon Outage Map.

