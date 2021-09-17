ATLANTA (CBS46) — A high volume of Verizon customers in Georgia started their Friday morning without communication services. Users of the popular wireless network experiencing landline communication, phone and broadband internet issues.
"This heat map shows where user-submitted problem reports are concentrated over the past 24 hours," Downdetector indicated on their website.
The cause of the outage remains unclear and the exact number of customers impacted has not been released. CBS46 will have the latest updates as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.