ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Verizon mobile is experiencing significant outages nationwide.
Most of the outages are reported in the Washington D.C., Chicago, New York, Wichita and Buffalo, NY areas. The only outages being reported in Georgia are in an area just west of Athens.
Verizon has not yet said what has lead to the outage, or how long it is expected to last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.