Verizon (MGN Online)
Verizon (MGN Online)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Verizon mobile is experiencing significant outages nationwide.

Most of the outages are reported in the Washington D.C., Chicago, New York, Wichita and Buffalo, NY areas. The only outages being reported in Georgia are in an area just west of Athens.

Verizon has not yet said what has lead to the outage, or how long it is expected to last.

Click here for a map of outages nationwide

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.