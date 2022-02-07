ATLANTA (CBS46) — Vernon Jones has announced that he is dropping out of the race for governor of Georgia and is supporting David Perdue.
Jones said in his press release that he believes "strong conservative voices need to be heads as we lead America into the future."
Jones called Perdue a "good man who loves our state and loves our Country."
He also thanked the "thousands of Georgians" who welcomed him into their homes and communities.
JUST IN: Vernon Jones announced he is dropping out of the Georgia Governor's race and will now run for U.S. Congress. Jones says he is endorsing David Perdue for Georgia Governor. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/c7OiwPIFCU— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) February 7, 2022
Perdue, Trump-endorsed candidate for Governor, released the following statement on Vernon Jones' endorsement in the Governor's race:
"Vernon Jones is a conservative patriot who cares deeply about Georgia," said Perdue. "We need his voice and we need him in the fight. I'm proud to have his support of our Trump-endorsed campaign. Conservatives are united and ready to beat Stacey Abrams. I appreciate Vernon's willingness to serve and look forward to working together to get big things done for Georgia."
Jones was a former member of the GA House of Representatives (1993-2001, 2017-2021) and a former CEO. A former Democrat, Jones officially switched parties in January 2021 after endorsing Donald J. Trump for president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.