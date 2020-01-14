ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Veteran Doreen Chaison teared up as she thought about her struggle to complete basic tasks.
"It’s hard. I never knew how hard it was for someone that had physical limitations to get around" said Chaison "When I standup up, I’m out of balance. My legs have given way from out of under me and it has just gotten so bad that I didn’t want to have somebody come and find me on the floor like the fire department and have to lift me up" she went on.
Chaison says the fear of falling pushed to buy a wheelchair. So she went to the VA and they approved a motorized scooter similar to this but there were multiple issue with it.
"That one may weighs upwards of 80 or so pounds you would have to have a vehicle to have it and if you have a vehicle you would have to have a lift and I don’t have a vehicle so I need something more suitable." added Chaison who says they're other challenges.
"Even if I had a vehicle neither I nor my caregiver would be able to take that scooter up the stairs," Chaison continued.
With those challenges in mind Chaison purchased a cheaper and much smaller wheelchair, which folds up and easier to lift. But despite the VA’s policy which allows for reimbursement she says that has not been done.
"No payment has been forthcoming. I went through several steps to try to get it back and I’ve basically gotten the run around," she added .
