ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Korean War Veteran Henry Morgan told CBS46 the V.A. has left him hanging.
“I received two bills yesterday that are the final notices and they say it will be going to collection,” said Morgan.
Last year Morgan had a health scare that landed him in the emergency room. He said the V.A. is his primary insurer and Medicare is his secondary; however, months later the V.A. has not paid anything.
“When I was discharged from the military in 1953, the very next month July, I started gainful employment and I worked for the next 48 years paying my own way. I avoided going to the Veterans Administration and now that I want and need it. It’s being denied,” added Morgan.
Morgan said he’s gotten several explanations as to why his claim was denied. The latest states the V.A. is not his primary insurance carrier and as a result his hospital visit was incorrectly billed. Still attempts to correct that problem has been unsuccessful.
"I don’t understand why they don’t interact to get it straight. They have people’s lives at stake. Veterans who have not come forward," Morgan said.
Morgan reached out to CBS46 for help. We contacted the V.A but so far the issue has not been resolved.
“I’m right in the middle, there seems to be no communication between the veterans administration and the hospital it’s self.”
The V.A. said now that they are aware of the problem they are working to solve it quickly.
