ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I got leakage all through the inside of there”, said veteran William Harris looking under the hood of his Ford Ranger.
The veteran says he took his truck to the mechanic for a simple oil change but when it was all said and done what he got was a busted engine.
“The store manager came out and told me he got bad news they had blown my engine,” added Harris.
Harris says he was stunned by the news, confused as to how taking his truck in for routine maintenance could lead to him not being able to drive home. The company stepped up and replace the engine with a used one, and they even gave him a six month warranty but Harris says that’s when the real headaches began.
“I’ve had problems out of it ever since. And every time I go down there they act like they’re upset with me for bringing my truck back for something that they messed up in the beginning,” he added in frustration.
So Harris turned to CBS46.
“All I needed was an oil change. That’s the big and small of it. I went in for an oil change they blew my engine, they put a dud engine in here, now all I want from them is to replace the engine,” said Harris.
So we took the information and we went to the shop, and without hesitation they stepped up to help.
“Have him bring it back and we’ll take care of it,” said one of the representatives. We also spoke to the owner who apologized for the issue and assured us they will have Harris’s engine checked and replaced if need be.
