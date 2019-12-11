ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is always fighting for our vets, so when veteran Anthony Martin came to us for help we were quick to help him find a resolution to his problem.
Martin said he purchased a new bed in hopes of getting a good nights rest but for the past four months he says all he’s gotten is headaches.
“Frustrated! Pretty frustrating,” said Martin when asked to describe the situation.
In September he purchased a king size mattress and adjustable frame from Ashley Home Store, but that’s not what they delivered.
“There was a defect in the adjustable frame and the king size mattress was not a true king size mattress it was about three or four inches short,” said Anthony.
Anthony is 6'3" and says the shorter mattress meant his feet are left hanging off the bed.
“Ashely had a technician come out to measure the bed and they agreed it was short and the product was defective," added Anthony.
After that, Anthony thought a replacement was on the way, but months passed and he got nothing.
“The way that I’ve been treated and put on the back burner and kind of non-prioritized I just feel like it’s just not right,” he added.
So we paid Ashely Homes Store a visit and moments later Anthony says he got a call promising they will pick up the items and refund him money.
“I’m happy now that at least the ball is rolling, appreciate the help” said Anthony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.