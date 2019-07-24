MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) -- Larry Keith and his wife Quamica have been going back and forth with their complex Southwood Apartments for about a year trying to gain access to a handicap accessible unit.
“My husband is a disabled veteran who suffered two strokes and has lost the use of his mobility, as well as speech,” said Quamica Keith.
Despite Larry’s condition, the Keith’s were placed in a unit with doorways and a hallway that is too small for his wheelchair. They also do not have handicapped parking and they have to use a piece of plywood as a makeshift ramp to get to and from their building.
“When I questioned them about why we did not get the unit, they said they had no control over who got the handicapped accessible units. And my next door neighbor’s apartment is fully handicapped accessible and he is an able bodied man,” added Quamica.
According to Quamica, there are 10 handicap accessible units in the complex and none of them have been assigned to someone with special needs. So CBS46 went to talk to management, but the doors where locked and someone inside yelled through the window that they were at lunch.
We then called the corporate office, PK Management in Ohio, they said someone would get back to us, but that has not happened. As for the Keith’s, they say the frustration with the situation has become too much to bare.
“I don’t think they really care anything about how we have to get in and out of this apartment, “ added Quamica.
CBS46 will continue to reach out to the management company and work to get results for the veteran.
