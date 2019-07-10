DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Several months ago Gwendolyn Farris, a veteran who had been waiting more than two years for surgery, reached out to CBS46 for help.
After we got involved, the VA approved an outside provider to perform the surgery, but now Farris says a local hospital is standing in her way.
“It was the most devastating news to be turned away like that” Farris said.
Farris was scheduled to undergo the surgery that would help her walk again on June 28. But, shortly after she arrived at DeKalb Medical Center things took a turn for the worst.
Farris said when she when arrived at the hospital for her pre-op appointment hospital officials told her they couldn’t take her because she is a veteran.
But that’s not all. Farris said they explained there’s been a problem with the VA paying hospital bills. Due to the amount of outstanding unpaid bills for veteran’s services, they said they are not taking any more VA patients.
Farris, a 30-year military service Army veteran, tore a ligament in her left ankle in 2007. Since then, she’s been in the care of the VA and said the lack of adequate care has exacerbated her injury. She has developed multiple hematomas, which leave her in constant pain and limit her mobility.
The VA agreed to outsource her surgery. They even found a doctor authorized to provide the care. However, the hospital has the final say, and they have halted the process.
“I feel like I am a victim of this red tape,” Farris said. “It’s getting to a point now where the only person that is affected by all of this is the person that needs the services.”
Until things change, Farris will remain in pain.
“I feel rejected – there is no place for a veteran to go here in Atlanta to get service or help.”
DeKalb Medical Center said they did not have an official statement at the time, but is looking into the matter.
The VA said they are unaware of any patients holds.
