ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 received the internal investigation into a 2019 incident that left a veteran dead after being found with more than 100 ant bites on his body.
The 18-page document lists failure after failure of the VA’s senior living facility staff to follow policy. It also showed a lack of urgency to correct the ant infestation.
“Everything that he prepared me for went out the window when the ants situation happened” said Laquna Ross, the daughter of Airforce Veteran Joel Marrable.
In a tearful conversation, Ross spoke about the investigation into the incident that ultimately lead to the death of her father.
“The report outlines a number of deficiencies and issues, systematic issues, whether it be properly trained staff, accountability across all levels, a number of deficiencies with the facility, the cleanliness of that facility,” added Ross.
According to the document there were significant gaps in communication between leadership and direct care staff. As well as a significant lack of engagement, ownership, and accountability by management.
Nursing staff skills were not appropriate and the culture contributed to a lack of urgency to solve the problem and provide care in a clean home like environment. Ross’s attorney says it creates a bigger problem.
“This idea that a veteran living center can allow something like this to happen not just once, but I think there were references to 10 or more times in the report all through out that summer. But that's how deep seeded and dramatic the problem was,” said attorney Josh Sacks.
The report said the ant infestation was large enough to be harmful, threatening and obnoxious, and despite the multiple incidents and reports little mitigation was done.
But in a statement, the VA says they have made adjustments since the incident, including removing the director and the disciplining several employees. They say they have also implemented several corrective and preventive actions like an improved communication process, removing all open food containers from bedrooms, and continues treating and monitoring of pest.
As for Ross, she says the changes won’t undo the damage done to her father who was bed ridden and unable to move during the ant attack.
“I spent many nights and had plenty of counseling in supporting my thoughts and what it seems to be a continuous thing that will not go away. Which is my father being covered in ants in his final days. So it’s like someone took my story and gave me someone else’s," said Sacks.
It's important to note one of the incidents with veterans and ants at Eagles’ Nest occurred after the one with Ross’ dad.
