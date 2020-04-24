ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Earlier this month the VA announced it was transforming its Eagles Nest nursing facility into a Covid-19 treatment unit, but just two weeks after the nursing home patients were moved, several have tested positive for the coronavirus including one death.
“To receive that phone call yesterday morning was almost devastating,” said Walter Calloway. VA told him and his family his step dad, Army Veteran First Sergeant John Morrow passed. “He was initially at the Eagles Nest nursing home,at the VA’s Medical Center in Atlanta, and he was transferred to Tuskegee,” added Calloway.
Morrow had been at Eagles Nest for three years and died 14 short days after being moved.
“You take an 89-year-old confined to a bed, they can’t take a drive that long and then he was at a place that he didn’t know anyone," said Calloway who thinks the drive put too much strain on his step-dad who was already ill.
“It was not well thought out what would happen in moving patients. I think the only thing they were concerned about was meeting deadlines and opening our beds so they can say they have room when people get there with the coronavirus,” said Calloway.
Morrow was a Bronze Star recipient who served in the Korean War and did two tours in Vietnam, one with the 101st Airborne Division as a Jump Master. He retired after 20 years and then he spent another 20 with Atlanta Public School as Non-commissioned Officer In Charge, who helped to recruit for the military.
But, despite his accomplishments, Calloway feels the VA failed his stepdad.
“They really was not fully transparent with this transition,” he said.
CBS46 reached out to the VA for comment and even though they've known about this situation for more than 24-hours, they say they need another 24 before they can provide a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.