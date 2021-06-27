DEKALB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- A Dekalb County hero had quite the celebration for his 100th birthday Sunday.
DT Meassells is a veteran fighter pilot and retired educator.
Meassell's friends, family and Dunwoody Mayor, Lynn Deutsch stopped by not only to celebrate, but to thank him for his service.
"It’s DCFR’s pleasure to serve the men and women of DeKalb County. Being able to interact with citizens when it is not an emergency call gives us an opportunity to learn how to best serve our community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.