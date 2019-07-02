MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is something to be said about a man and his car. Brewster Bowen loves everything about his 22-year old Honda Civic.
“My son gave me the car because I didn’t have transportation. It isn’t much, but it’s all I got,” Bowen said.
He’s a Vietnam veteran who depends on this ride to make it to medical appointments on time, but lately it has been a rough ride.
“I was so blown away I didn’t know what to think. My car was stolen; and you know my car was stolen,” Bowen said.
Stolen from the parking lot at his apartment complex in Marietta and later found on Gun Club Road in Northwest Atlanta.
“When you get victimized you’re already crushed and then you’ve got to pay to get your stuff out and that’s like a double whammy to your head,” Bowen said.
Bowen said his car was towed to an impound lot and the towing service charged him $175 to get it back. Not to mention, he was given 30-days to pick it up or they would sell it.
“I hope this never happens to another veteran or not another citizen,” Bowen said.
It turns out, it’s perfectly legal and Bowen’s insurance provider would not cover the cost.
“She said your policy doesn’t cover that. I said it covers towing and she said yes, we can tow it out from there to your place, but we can’t get it out of impound. A lot of good that was going to do me. I said well how much would full coverage cost me? and she said $18 and I said you all should have explained that to me from the beginning. I would have taken the full coverage for $18 more dollars,” Bowen said.
It’s a good idea to check your insurance policy and make sure it covers the impound fee and the loss of your vehicle god forbid it's sold off the lot.
