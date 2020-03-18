HENRY COUNTY (CBS46) -- A group of veterans are stepping up to help those impacted by the coronavirus by creating a relief fund.
"Some business owners who are giving their employees time off without pay, that’s going to have a domino effect," said veteran Masters Sargent Baecden.
A 2017 study by CareerBuilder found that 78% of U.S. workers are living paycheck to paycheck. And with the coronavirus impacting many people's work schedule, things are expected to get worse.
"How are they going to pay their bills? " asked Baecden . "It’s gonna cause additional financial harm to them and their families because now you’re asking them to take anywhere from one to eight weeks off without pay" Baecden went on to say.
But that’s where Baecden says her organization, Southern Crescent Veteran Services Inc. comes in.
"We're trying to be that gap, as to income and financial hardship" said Baecden.
The nonprofit started a nationwide effort to raise funds for those suffering financially hardships because of the coronavirus.
"Were asking everybody who is able and willing to make a generous donation, so that when people come to us saying I was laid off or I did not have enough money to pay my rent or this amount of money to feed my kids, we help. I will be able to help, we will be able to help," added Baecden.
To donate, click here, or by visiting their website: https://www.southerncrescentveteranservicesinc.org/
If you arer interested in volunteering for the organization, email SouthernCrescentVeteranServices@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.