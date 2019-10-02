ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 fights to get veterans the care they need and deserve, and this time is no different.
A metro Atlanta veteran tells CBS46 the VA is dragging its feet on a surgery he desperately needs.
“It hurts right through here”, said John Streater Jr. as he described the pain he constantly feels. Streater says the pain is from the weird lump he thinks is a hernia that was never diagnosed by the VA. Instead, it was discovered when he was rushed to the hospital with chest pains.
“They don’t know what to do with it, it’s opening up and then it’s leaking acid,” added Steater, who says after being released from Hillandale Hospital. He went to the VA for help but was unsuccessful. "They give me the run around, saying three months, then three months turned out to be six months, six months have turned out to be a year and longer and no results."
In the mean time, Streater is still dealing with the mysterious lump as well as other medical conditions.
“I stay in pain 24/7. I have to have someone watch me every day, all day, and that’s the worst feeling of all that somebody has to keep an eye on you because I get seizures. I just wanna be taken care of. They’re not given the veterans the care that they should be.”
In a statement the VA says they are looking into the matter, adding they are always working diligently to get all veterans the care they need.
