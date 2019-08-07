ATLANTA, Ga. (CBD46) -- Quamica Keith comforted her husband Larry as he began to sob.

“What’s our motto," Quamica asked. “We are ok,” Larry said as he struggled to answer after having two strokes.

“I’ve already been in the situation for nearly two years, so I feel like at some point in time there should be some type of understanding that this is important. We need to go ahead and address it” added Quamica as she attempted to prevent Larry from having yet another breakdown over their living situation.

CBS46 reached out to PK Management to find out why, despite multiple requests, the Keiths have not been placed in a handi-accessible unit. They sent us a statement saying in part, that an engineer visited the location and they are working on a solution.

During our interview, one of the contractors did stop by but unfortunately the only solution they could offer is adding a ramp. The only issue is that the ramp won't be of much assistance because Larry’s wheel chair cannot fit through the sliding glass door of his unit to get down the ramp, it also doesn’t fit down the hallway, nor in the bathroom, as well as several other places.

“I have problems getting him through the front door. I have problems getting him out the driveway. If I could have one section work without fail I would be so grateful," said Quamica.

But there is a silver lining, a CBS46 viewer saw the story which aired last month and he sent a check to the family.

Veteran denied handicap accessible apartment unit MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) -- Larry Keith and his wife Quamica have been going back and forth with …

“I would like to say thanks to Mr. Higgins. We could really use any help that we can get. We are very grateful for your check and your support”.