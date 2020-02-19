RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police mourn the death of an officer who was shot and killed at his home in Riverdale Wednesday morning.
Atlanta Police Officer Stanley Lawrence was a veteran officer with Atlanta Police Department. He began working for the Atlanta Police Department in December 1990. His most recent assignment was with Atlanta Police Athletic League.
Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields released a statement:
“We are stunned by this terrible news. Stanley Lawrence was a respected officer who was beloved by his colleagues and the children of our Police Athletic League, where he worked every day to mentor and positively impact their lives. We are deeply saddened, and will miss him terribly. We are doing everything we can to support his family and colleagues as we all grieve this tragic loss.”
Riverdale Police charged Officer Lawrence’s wife, Tammare, with murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened in their home on Oak Valley Drive. Tammare Lawrence, 49, was taken to the Clayton County detention facility around 5pm Wednesday.
Officer Lawrence was 58 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.