CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A wife of a veteran officer is behind bars and charged with murder on Thursday.
Police said 49-year-old Tammare Lawrence shot and killed her husband, 58-year-old Stanley Lawrence, Wednesday morning.
“…murder during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” a judge explained.
Stanley was a veteran Atlanta police officer who was most recently working with the Atlanta Police Department’s athletic league serving as a mentor for kids.
Brian Taylor said he had known Stanley for 15 years.
“I’m definitely going to miss him,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson. “That’s for sure.”
Officers were called to the couple’s Riverdale house and found Tammare next to the front door, crying on her knees. Documents state she was in a sleeveless shirt and underwear, holding a robe. Police said she pointed them toward the living room, where Stanley was laying on his back, covered in blood. An incident report states he had an apparent gunshot wound to the face. There was a gun laying nearby on a coffee table.
“This is the new wife,” Taylor said. “They got married. I’m not sure what month last year but I remember talking with him before they got married. I told him congratulations and I was happy for him and they seemed like a happy couple.
When asked what happened, police said Tammare told them ‘I can’t say.” Officers said she did tell them the gun was hers.
Neighbors told CBS46 news that they seldom saw Tammare but said Stanley was always friendly.
“Always he helped,” said one neighbor named Noah. “A lot of things. He’s a good person.”
“My wife’s mom’s husband passed, and he was around to help us,” said another neighbor.
“He would do anything he could for you,” Taylor said.
