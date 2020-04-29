CANTON, GA (CBS46) -- American Legion Post 45 is making dreams come true. On Wednesday, the Canton Post made life changing donations to several veterans.
Among them Navy veteran Darius Roy "Every day was a hassle, trying to figure out how I was going to get to work, take my daughter to school, and just move around," said Roy
Roy recently transitioned out of the military and had been struggling without a car for years. But after being connected with American Legion post 45 things quickly changed. "When you have somebody like American Legion who come and step in and help you, make that transition once you get out of the service it’s defilement a blessing, he added.
But Roy is just one of three veterans to be gifted a car Wednesday. "I’m very blessed and I’m really glad that they're able to offer this type of program to veterans, " said veteran Davis Hawkins.
In total three cars giving to Post 45 from members in the community were donated to veterans. The Post cleaned and made minor repairs to them but they didn’t stop there. With the help of Blessed Trinity Catholic High School and a grant from Home Depot they also donated a tiny home, to veteran William Bolden
"I had a piece of land for years but could never afford to build a home on it, and now I've got a home I will be able to live in" said William.
Post 45 said that they have donated 16 cars so far and they are also working on another tiny home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.